Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - The Asset Management and infrastructure Solutions provider UEM Edgenta announces its plan to deploy more technology-driven solutions across its commercial buildings, highways, and hospital management services. The announcement is made in the wake of increasing safety and security concerns posed by the pandemic and its challenges.

UEM Edgenta utilizes robotics, artificial intelligence, smart city solutions, hyper-aware buildings, and the internet of things in its asset management services. Their vision is to make the services error-free, environmentally friendly, and less labor-intensive. The Health and safety of the people involved in the industry are given primary importance. They have developed technological facilities and software to make their services innovative and sustainable.

"We're very focused on the deployment of technology. We have our own software as a service (SaaS) platform called Edgenta NXT, which runs facilities management online software for commercial and residential buildings, hospitals, and other related services," said Syahrunizam Samsudin, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Edgenta.

They are also developing robots as part of their innovative technology solutions for healthcare support facilities. Robots of UEM Edgenta are already providing medicine delivery services and equipment to hospitals in Singapore. Now they are planning to introduce this service across the globe as part of their global expansion plan. Robots in the healthcare support facilities and services proved to be of immense help during the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 patients, Medical practitioners, and healthcare professionals were the primary community to receive the benefits of this initiative.

UEM Edgenta operates and maintains the longest highway stretch that connects the northern and southern peninsulas. They use advanced maintenance modules supported by sophisticated and state-of-the-art technologies to carry out their highway maintenance operations. In the process, the health and safety of the people, the security of the vehicles, and the driving experience of the passengers are also taken into account.

UEM Edgenta is committed to minimizing the environmental impact of its operations and contributing proactively to the global climate agenda. It has successfully achieved 13.7% of energy savings for FY 18-21, more than 37 million kWh total energy savings for its clients, 55% of emissions intensity savings, and more than RM 16 million in electricity cost savings. They also managed to divert 12-tonne recyclable waste from landfills. It focuses on enhancing its measurement and monitoring mechanism to support the nation's net-zero emission target.

UEM Edgenta is a Malaysian-based Asset Management and Infrastructure Service provider focusing on healthcare support services and property and facility solutions, and asset consultancy. They are now all set to expand their services globally.

