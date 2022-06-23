Andersen Global further unifies its platform in the Middle East as Ramallah-based law firm Sharp and Beyond, a collaborating firm since 2020, adopts the Andersen brand.

Andersen in Palestine provides customized legal and business advisory services for corporations, small and medium enterprises (SME), family businesses, startups, investors, business professionals, accelerators, and national and international organizations. The firm's professionals assist clients at every business stage from organization structure to operations, expansion, and growth. The firm's adoption of the brand enhances the organization's regional footprint and signifies the synergistic, cultural relationship among Andersen Global's member firms.

"By becoming a member firm of Andersen Global, we are able to adopt global best practices and provide our clients with high-quality, niche services, which support our progressive and entrepreneurial vision to play an active role and be a leading firm in the market," said Managing Partner Suhaib Sharif. "Together, with the other member firms, we will provide comprehensive coverage that brings substantial value to our client's business operations both regionally and globally."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "The adoption of the Andersen brand in Palestine demonstrates the growing strength of our platform in the Middle East and our commitment to building a benchmark organization that sets the standard globally for independent and synergistic services."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 11,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 360 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

