Leading U.S. healthcare cloud data platform extends business presence in the UK to support the implementation of the Health and Care Act 2022 and drive value across the care continuum

Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that it is opening a London-based office as part of its expansion in the UK healthcare market. Innovaccer provides data-driven technology solutions to help accelerate innovation and digital transformation to support the policy reforms of the NHS Health and Care Act 2022. Opening the London office supports the company's long-term growth strategy and commitment to making healthcare more accessible, more affordable, and higher quality globally.

In 2019 the NHS included in its recommendations the need to transform its architecture to "increase coordination of services through the creation of Integrated Care Systems". The Health and Care Act of 2021 provided a framework to facilitate collaboration between NHS, local government and other partners, and to support the recovery from the pandemic. The Health and Care Act 2022 expanded the bill with a wide range of policy reforms aimed at transforming health, and in particular, improving health and care services through better health and care integration and tackling growing health inequalities.

UK health professionals, commissioners, and patients need a means of building confidence across domains so caregivers can fulfil their duty to provide the best care to patients and the best value to the system. With the Innovaccer Health Cloud's Data Activation Platform, which was recently ranked the #1 Best in KLAS data and analytics platform, the NHS and its Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) and agencies focused on improving community health can unify patient data across systems and rapidly develop scalable applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

"The UK healthcare landscape is one of the best in the world", said John Gurnett, General Manager, UK and Europe, Innovaccer. "NHS England's long-term plan clearly sets the direction for widespread digital services that can support and empower people to stay healthy and independent for longer. But they also acknowledge the challenge of identifying a technology provider that's experienced with healthcare data. With Innovaccer's data and analytics platform backed by a unified patient record, we can move towards addressing inequalities in health and population health, as well as wellbeing and the quality of services as part of the triple aim for NHS".

Innovaccer's solutions have been implemented in more than 1,600 care settings. It has unified patient records for more than 39 million people and helped over 96,000 caregivers work more collaboratively and save more than £800 million. Leading healthcare providers have experienced outcomes such as a 7% reduction in readmissions, a 13% increase in referral success rate, and a 6.6% reduction in emergency department utilisation.

"This is a milestone for the company in achieving our vision and for healthcare", said Abhinav Shashank, co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer. "By integrating data from multiple domains within the NHS and from local agencies, Innovaccer can help bridge the collaboration gap and provide analytics and actionable insights to meet the goals as set out by the Health and Care Act 2022-to improve the quality of care and reduce costs. Innovaccer's capabilities in care coordination and population health will accelerate NHS's vision of enabling people to live healthier and more independent lives through high-quality, seamless care".

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organisations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 caregivers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over £800 million in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit uk.innovaccer.com.

