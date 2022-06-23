LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Expansion

LEM announces inauguration ceremony for new production plant in Malaysia



23.06.2022 / 11:00



Ceremony attended by Chief Minister of Penang and senior LEM team

Production plant of 12,000 sqm to meet growing customer demand globally supplying automation, automotive and renewable energy businesses production and testing of integrated current sensors first products expected Q1 2024

Penang, Malaysia, strong base for semiconductor and electronics industries talent, infrastructure and export connections

LEM investment around CHF 15 million (MYR 70m) for plant construction and initial equipment

Plant employs 50 persons at start, expected to grow to around 500 in a few years

Potential for additional R&D capacity Geneva, Switzerland, and Penang, Malaysia, 23 June 2022 - LEM (SIX: LEHN), a leading global company in electrical measurement for renewable energy, automation, power network and e-mobility applications, announces that an inauguration ceremony is being held today in Penang, Malaysia for its new production plant. The ceremony is attended by the Chief Minister of Penang, the Chairman and CEO of LEM, together with invited guests including the Swiss Ambassador to Malaysia. The project was first announced in 2020, and today marks a major step in its construction with the first electric current sensor products expected to come on-line in Q1 2024. Right Honorable Mr. Chow Kon Yeow, the Chief Minister of Penang, said: "Supply chain resiliency and well-developed ecosystem are among the key differentiators that made Penang a sustainable location for the electrical and electronics (E&E) players. Being a leading company in electrical measurement that serves the emerging and high-growth industries, I am confident that LEM would be able to reap a myriad of benefits from its operation in Penang while complementing the State's presence in the world map of technology." "The State, via InvestPenang and other relevant state agencies, is committed to work closely with LEM to ensure smooth project implementation on the ground," Chow added. Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman of LEM, remarked: "We are delighted to be welcomed today by the key persons in Malaysia who have made this investment process come to fruition so efficiently, despite the recent pandemic challenges. We selected Penang as a strategic location to improve our supply chains, increase our resilience and better meet the needs of our customers here in Asia, as well as Europe and the US. This plant will complement our existing facilities in China, Bulgaria and Switzerland as we invest in more capacity to achieve our ambitious but profitable growth objectives in the coming years." Frank Rehfeld, Chief Executive Officer of LEM, commented: "The talent and experience available here in Penang will be of significant benefit to LEM, particularly in the domain of semiconductors. This plant will be the main testing base for our integrated current sensor (ICS) products which are in great demand from customers in our automation, automotive and renewable energy businesses. As we develop our manufacturing operations here, we may also consider adding R&D investment and capabilities. We are grateful to everybody who has helped the project reach this important milestone today."

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority's (MIDA) CEO, Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, commended LEM Malaysia on the company's significant milestone, saying, "We are excited to witness LEM joining and further developing Malaysia's vibrant E&E ecosystem. We are proud that Malaysia, guided by our National Investment Aspirations (NIA), continues to fit into the overall growth strategy of major foreign companies, solidifying our position as an integrated global manufacturing hub for the industry. We anticipate seeing exciting spillovers from this project, particularly in generating high-skill employment for local talent, contributing to the socioeconomic upliftment of the community and boosting commercial development in the region. We are deeply appreciative of LEM's resounding vote of confidence in Malaysia as a preferred investment destination. LEM can be assured that MIDA will render our full support in facilitating your business in this country." Notes to editors: LEM is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, having been founded in Geneva, Switzerland in 1972. The company recently announced record annual sales of CHF 373.4 million, further details of which can be found together with the latest Annual Review by accessing http://www.lem.com/en/investors Images of today's event and LEM products can be accessed here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/b88amc1sp2gn7pa/AADrOYs_ST8l7IjJNQew73aga?dl=0 LEM - Life Energy Motion A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized, reliable and safe. Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization. With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company's ticker symbol is LEHN. www.lem.com Contact: Investment community Andrea Borla, Chief Financial Officer Phone: +41 22 706 1250 Email: investor@lem.com Contact: Swiss Media Cabinet Privé de Conseils s.a. (CPC) Nick Miles, miles@cpc-pr.com, direct +41 22 552 46 26, mobile +41 79 678 76 26 Michael Füglister, fuglister@cpc-pr.com, direct +41 22 552 46 29, mobile +41 78 839 07 62 Contact: Malaysian Media Dreamz Productions Events Management Sdn Bhd Cheah WY, cheah@dreamz.com.my, mobile 019-478 8232 Contact: InvestPenang Yeoh Bit Kun / Ooi Phei Wen Communication and Business Intelligence Division bitkun@investpenang.gov.my / pheiwen@investpenang.gov.my

About InvestPenang

InvestPenang is the Penang State Government's principal agency for promotion of investment. Its objectives are to develop and sustain Penang's economy by enhancing and continuously supporting business activities in the State through foreign and local investments, including spawning viable new growth centers. To realize its objectives, InvestPenang also runs initiatives like the SMART Penang Center (providing assistance to SMEs), Penang CAT Center (for talent attraction and retention) and i4.0 seed fund (a catalyst for the startup ecosystem). For more information, please visit https://investpenang.gov.my/ and follow InvestPenang's social media channels: Facebook; LinkedIn. About MIDA

MIDA is the government's principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MIDA has 12 regional and 20 overseas offices. MIDA continues to be the strategic partner to businesses in seizing the opportunities arising from the technology revolution of this era. For more information, please visit www.mida.gov.my and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube channel. ATTACHMENTS: Press Release (pdf) If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

End of Media Release

