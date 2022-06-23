Constellium SE: Constellium achieves highest EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating for the second consecutive time

PARIS, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it has received the highest Platinum rating from EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings, for the second consecutive time. EcoVadis places the company in the top 1% of the 90,000 companies assessed worldwide.



"I am proud of this second consecutive EcoVadis Platinum rating, which recognizes our commitment to deeply embed sustainability in the way we run our business, and the continuous progress we have made over the years," commented Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. "This rating is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are contributing every day to deliver on our sustainability targets, and to promote a circular economy."

Constellium's sustainability policies, initiatives, results and its 2025-2030 sustainability targets were analyzed by EcoVadis international experts against international sustainable development standards, ensuring a reliable and independent third-party assessment. EcoVadis has assessed over 90,000 companies worldwide for their corporate policies, initiatives and achievements in four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Learn more about Constellium's ESG performance and targets on the company's website, and download its audited 2021 Business and Sustainability Report.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

