Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Xintela AB (326/22)

With effect from June 27, 2022, the subscription rights in Xintela AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 07, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: XINT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018169005 Order book ID: 260686 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 27, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Xintela AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: XINT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018169013 Order book ID: 260687 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com