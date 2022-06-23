Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AF7J ISIN: SE0007756903 Ticker-Symbol: 1XT 
Berlin
23.06.22
14:13 Uhr
0,036 Euro
-0,004
-9,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XINTELA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINTELA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2022 | 13:41
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Xintela AB (326/22)

With effect from June 27, 2022, the subscription rights in Xintela AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 07, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   XINT TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018169005              
Order book ID:  260686                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 27, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Xintela AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   XINT BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018169013              
Order book ID:  260687                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
XINTELA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.