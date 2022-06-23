Ubiquitech Software Corp.: Cannazall.com Announces New Strategic Partnership with ADDShoppers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce our new Strategic Partnership with AddShoppers, one of the leading retargeting and remarketing providers in the E-Commerce space designed to work with existing site traffic and convert to additional sales revenue.

Chief Marketing Officer Frank Casella said "Our new relationship with this online partner will facilitate excellent retargeting of our traffic and ultimately increase sales and conversions. They have been a pleasure to work with and we are expecting very good results from their proprietary program and ongoing assistance to grow our business"

CEO James Ballas adds "This is all part of the continued growth of the Cannazall brand, and we are pleased to have Addshoppers to our marketing plan"

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for more updates: www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, and Topicals @ www.CannazALL.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact / Investor Relations:

IR@UbiquitechSoftwareCorp.com

SOURCE: Ubiquitech Software Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706236/Cannazallcom-Announces-New-Strategic-Partnership-with-ADDShoppers