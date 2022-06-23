HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

RWE AG

Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: RWE AG Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 / EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 2.125% due 24th May 2026 / 2.75% due 24th May 2030 Offer price: 99.652 / 99.287 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction