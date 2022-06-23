Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of branded organic and value-added organic fruit and vegetable products today announced the results of its 2022 Annual General Meeting held on June 22, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting 52,980,329 common shares representing approximately 19% of eligible outstanding shares were voted, with all matters before the meeting receiving in excess of 98% support.

Shareholders elected eight directors: Steve Bromley, Peter Gianulis, Jeremy Kendall, Alejandro Maldonado, Joe Riz, Rients van der Wal, Gert Jan van Noortwijk and Joost Verrest. Mr.'s Kendall, Maldonado, Riz, van Noortwijk and Verrest were elected as independent directors, representing 62.5% of the directors elected to the board.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Organto's independent auditor for the ensuing year, and resolved that both the Company's Share Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan be amended and approved for continuation until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706222/Organto-Announces-2022-Annual-General-Meeting-Results