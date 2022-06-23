Nutranomics Inc.: NutraNomics Announces 2022 Topline Sales Expectations of $10.2M Based on Data from Current Operations and Upcoming Expansion in Active Product Lines

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders with an update on the Company's topline performance and 2022 expectations as Q2 winds down following the closing of the Company's recent acquisition of DHS Development, Inc. (dba "The Plant").

Sales during the first four calendar months of 2022 closed at $1.09 million, representative of a strong year-to-date year-over-year revenue increase of 217% when compared to the same period in 2021.

Based on that data, along with relevant broad market forecasts and planned upcoming new product releases, management anticipates a steady increase in monthly topline sales performance by roughly 25% month-over-month through year end, driving a total of approximately $10.2 million in 2022 sales from related products.

This forecast includes sequential monthly growth data from existing products year-to-date as well as anticipated key new product releases.

"We have enough insight into the market and the performance we are seeing from our recent acquisition to make some forecasts through year end, with the data being driven by sales of Bulk Concentrates, Contract Manufacturing, Co-Packing, Pre-rolls, and Gummies," remarked Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. "Those operating divisions are now active and reflected in year-to-date sales data."

Bishop added, "If we line up Q1 data against what we have seen in just the first 7 weeks of Q2, we are on pace for approximately 60% sequential quarterly growth. But that doesn't include our recent release of The Plant's Branded 'Red Eye' product line, and the anticipated formulation and release of several branded products set to hit the market throughout the remainder of the year."

