Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, held its inaugural customer conference, Samsara Beyond, on June 15-16, 2022. Hundreds of physical operations leaders gathered to learn about Samsara's latest innovations that unlock the power of physical operations data to help them increase operational efficiency, worker safety, business resiliency and fuel efficiency. For those who were unable to attend in-person, highlights from Samsara Beyond will be available free of charge, streaming on July 13, 2022, from 9 11 a.m. PDT.

Samsara Beyond Virtual attendees will enjoy inspiring keynotes by:

Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara, and Kiren Sekar, Chief Product Officer at Samsara, along with Samsara customers who will share how the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud is transforming their workers' experience and scaling operational improvements to impact their bottom line.

Joe Montana, NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback and Super Bowl Champion, on how he achieves performance excellence in all aspects of his life.

Lt. Col. Scott Mann, U.S. Army Green Beret (Ret), on his methods for becoming a successful leader in the midst of chaos and change.

Samsara Beyond Virtual attendees will also have on-demand access to breakout sessions focused on safety, innovation, and workforce transformation.

"Samsara Beyond brought leaders together in-person to learn, network, and share insights on the future of physical operations," said Biswas. "Now, we're excited to offer the Samsara Beyond Virtual experience to everyone interested in improving physical operations. Join us to learn how to unlock data from across your business to gain control of your operations."

Follow Samsara Beyond news and developments on Samsara's LinkedIn and Twitter, or by using the SamsaraBeyond hashtag. View the agenda and register to attend virtually. To learn more about Samsara's recent innovations, please visit the Samsara newsroom.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

