Vbrick, a leading cloud-native end-to-end enterprise video solutions provider, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Vbrick's market-leading enterprise video solutions provide live and on-demand streaming at scale, robust content management, best-in-class security, comprehensive analytics, and seamless integrations that enable organizations to harness the transformative power of video. Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program will streamline Vbrick's ability to deliver its industry-leading enterprise video solutions to AWS customers worldwide by working with AWS field sellers and providing access to simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace.

"Video delivers a multitude of business benefits, but for many organizations, it remains siloed or absent from a wide range of uses," said Paul Sparta, chairman, and CEO of Vbrick. "Vbrick is on a mission to help organizations unleash the full value of video, pervasively across the organization, and with availability to every process. Participating in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows us to extend our reach to a broad base of organizations and guide them along their video journey, with the added benefits of streamlined procurement and billing in AWS Marketplace."

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Vbrick participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Vbrick customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Vbrick's enterprise video solutions are available worldwide. To learn more, visit www.vbrick.com.

About Vbrick

Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, distribution, security, and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world's most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick's proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more visit vbrick.com.

