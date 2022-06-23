Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
WKN: 729364 ISIN: SE0000825820 Ticker-Symbol: LYV 
23.06.22
09:12 Uhr
0,865 Euro
-40,255
-97,90 %
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2022 | 18:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Lundin Energy (191/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of stock options in
Lundin Energy AB (LUPE) due to a share and cash distribution. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 190/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also
received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076096
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
