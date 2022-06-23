NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Lundin Energy (191/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of stock options in Lundin Energy AB (LUPE) due to a share and cash distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 190/22. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076096