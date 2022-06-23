Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
WKN: 729364 ISIN: SE0000825820 Ticker-Symbol: LYV 
München
23.06.22
09:12 Uhr
0,865 Euro
-40,255
-97,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6830,69520:22
0,6820,68920:24
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2022 | 19:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Lundin Energy AB in connection with share and cash distribution

In connection with the extraordinary share and cash distribution distribution
in Lundin Energy AB, all warrants with Lundin Energy AB as underlying will be
recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from June 27th, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076102
