Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Lundin Energy AB in connection with share and cash distribution

In connection with the extraordinary share and cash distribution distribution in Lundin Energy AB, all warrants with Lundin Energy AB as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from June 27th, 2022. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076102