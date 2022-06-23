DJ CSG Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Report for Fiscal Year 2021

DENVER, June 23, 2022 - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today published its inaugural sustainability disclosure in accordance with standards issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"). This marks the first year that CSG reported select disclosure for SASB's framework. CSG is a member of the Technology & Communications sector in the Software & IT services industry as defined by SASB's Sustainable Industry Classification System ("SICS").

"CSG is a purpose-driven SaaS company that strives to envision, invent and create a better, more future-ready world for our customers, our employees and the communities in which we operate," said Brian Shepherd, CEO, CSG. "Today's publication of our very first SASB report marks another important milestone for our broader ESG practice. We are fully committed to providing our investors, business partners and customers with access to reliable ESG data with the publication of our first SASB report."

SASB is an independent, standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the effectiveness and comparability of corporate disclosure on material environmental, social and governance factors. SASB's approach to standard-setting uses a process that is evidence-based and market-informed. CSG's SASB disclosure provides data on CSG's business practices, including information on Customer Privacy, Data Security, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Business Ethics & Competitive Behavior and Systemic Risk Management. The report is available on CSG's recently launched Environmental, Social and Governance) webpage, which can be found here.

"By aligning with the SASB framework, CSG continues to enhance and improve its ESG disclosure," said Cindy Parsons, Executive Director of Social Responsibility & Impact, CSG. "We are very proud of the progress we are making with our broader ESG and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives and look forward to increased disclosure in the years ahead."

