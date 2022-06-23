Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - A2ZCryptocap Inc. (TSXV: AZC.P) (the "Corporation") announces it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $400,000, pursuant to a final prospectus dated March 23, 2022 (the "Prospectus"). A total of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Shares") were subscribed for at a price of $0.10 per Share. Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Agent") acted as the agent for the Offering. The Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, a corporate finance fee, reimbursement of its costs and expenses and non-transferable options to purchase up to 400,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from the date of closing of the Offering.

The Corporation now has 6,040,000 Shares issued and outstanding, with the directors, officer and seed shareholders of the Corporation, in the aggregate, holding 2,040,000 Shares which are subject to escrow restrictions.

The Corporation has also granted 604,000 incentive stock options to its directors and officer which are exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of the grant at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share.

The net proceeds of the Offering, together with the unspent proceeds from the prior sales of Shares, will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or business for acquisition with a view of complete a "Qualifying Transaction" under the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "TSXV") capital pool company program.

The current directors of the Corporation are Christopher Gulka, V.E. Dale Burstall, and David Turk.

The Shares are listed on the TSXV, are currently halt traded and the halt is expected to be lifted and trading is expected to commence on or about June 29, 2022.

For further information please see the Prospectus, available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

The Corporation is a capital pool company (a "CPC") that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the TSXV's CPC policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

