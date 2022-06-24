- (PLX AI) - Adevinta shares rose 3% after analysts at Danske Bank upgraded their recommendation to buy from hold.
- • Price target NOK 90 implies nearly 30% upside from yesterday's close
- • Adevinta growth is set to accelerate due to easing supply chains, combined with the investments to unlock additional revenue from a transition towards a transactional marketplace, Danske said
- • The decline in Adevinta's share price is an overreaction and a good entry point at an appealing valuation: Danske
