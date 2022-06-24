ARMA International: Theresa Payton, Former White House CIO and Leading Cybersecurity Expert, To Kick Off InfoCon 2022 With Opening Keynote

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / ARMA International's InfoCon 2022 keynote presentation will be delivered by cybersecurity crusader Theresa Payton, who was the first female to serve as White House Chief Information Officer under President George W. Bush. Ms. Payton will offer innovative insights drawing from her experience as a veteran cybercrime fighter and entrepreneur. The welcome and keynote session will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 1:30 pm during the opening day of the trade show and conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. For more information and to register click here.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Ms. Payton, one of the nation's most respected authorities on cybersecurity and hearing stories from her ground-breaking career. Ms. Payton is a visionary in the digital world leading the way as an inventor of new security designs and has an approved US patent in security," said Lynn Stephan, Vice President of Training & Certifications for ARMA International. "We look forward to welcoming records management, information management, and information governance professionals to Nashville to hear this dynamic keynote; learn and share best practices from global industry titans, earn certification CEUs, and have access to unparalleled networking opportunities."

Theresa Payton identifies emerging trends and techniques to help the industry combat cyber threats, from the impact of the Internet of Things to securing Big Data. Ms. Payton is the cybersecurity expert that organizations turn to for discreet help during data breaches and to improve IT systems and strategies. She made history as the first female to serve as White House Chief Information Officer and currently helps organizations in both the public and private sectors protect their most valuable resources.

Managing cybersecurity risk is what Ms. Payton knows and does best. Before overseeing IT operations as CIO for President George W. Bush and his administration, she held executive roles in banking technology for two of the country's top financial institutions. After serving in the White House, she went on to co-found Dark3, a cybersecurity product company, and Fortalice Solutions, a world-class cybersecurity consulting firm ranked a "Top 5 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company" in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and DC.

Named one of the "Top 25 Most Influential People in Security" by Security Magazine, Ms. Payton was also featured in the book 100 Fascinating Women Fighting Cybercrime and honored as the 2019 Woman Cybersecurity Leader of the Year. Business Insider named her one of the top 50 Cybersecurity Leaders of 2020 and CISO Magazine named her Cybersecurity Crusader of the Year (2020). She is the author of several publications on IT strategy and cybersecurity, including Manipulated: Inside the Cyberwar to Hijack Elections and Distort the Truth, released in April of 2020. Cyber Security Experts named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in Cyber Security in 2021.

InfoCon 2022 offers three ways to register. In-person registration grants access to all conference education sessions-keynote sessions, industry group discussions, non-ticketed networking events, and the Experience Hall. The second option is the Keynote and Connect registration which provides access to all keynote sessions, non-ticketed networking events, and the Experience Hall; and the Virtual registration gives livestream access to all keynote sessions, the Microsoft 365 education track, and virtual networking events. Registration prices increase by $300 for In-Person Registrants and by $100 for Virtual Registrants on July 11, 2022. To register for InfoCon 2022, click here.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

