The "Enteral Nutrition Market Research Report by Product (Nutrition for Chronic Illness and Standard Formula), Application, End User, Distribution Channel, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enteral Nutrition Market size was estimated at USD 4,962.66 million in 2021, USD 5,431.51 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.62% to reach USD 8,613.14 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Enteral Nutrition to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Nutrition for Chronic Illness and Standard Formula.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Critical Care, Diabetes, Neurology, and Oncology.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Adults and Pediatric.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Hospital Sale, Online, and Retail.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:

We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern Central Asia, and the United States.

This report uncovers the impact of demand supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Enteral Nutrition market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Enteral Nutrition Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, Partnership, New Product Launch Enhancement, Investment Funding, and Award, Recognition, Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growth in incidence of chronic diseases

5.1.1.2. Rapid growth in geriatric population

5.1.1.3. Rise in number of malnutrition cases

5.1.1.4. High adoption of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Stringent governmental regulations

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Opportunities in the emerging economies

5.1.3.2. Development of advanced feeding devices with less side effects

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Unintentional dislodgement of tubes leading to critical condition

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict

6. Enteral Nutrition Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Nutrition for Chronic Illness

6.3. Standard Formula

7. Enteral Nutrition Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Critical Care

7.3. Diabetes

7.4. Neurology

7.5. Oncology

8. Enteral Nutrition Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Adults

8.3. Pediatric

9. Enteral Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospital Sale

9.3. Online

9.4. Retail

10. Americas Enteral Nutrition Market

11. Asia-Pacific Enteral Nutrition Market

12. Europe, Middle East Africa Enteral Nutrition Market

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

B.braun Melsungen S.A.

Baxter International, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Hormel Foods Corporation

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Meiji Holding and Co.

Nestle S.A.

Novartis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38k9ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005364/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900