Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Western University awarded Wildeboer Dellelce co-founder and Managing Partner Perry Dellelce an honorary doctorate of laws at its 2022 Spring Convocation ceremony on Friday, June 24, 2022, in London, Canada.

Perry is the ultimate volunteer; he epitomizes true dedication to the communities and causes closest to him. His range of volunteer and philanthropic activities spans health care, sport and education, as well as initiatives to assist families and children. Perry's tireless support and dedication have been instrumental in the success of many charities and not-for-profit organizations including Sunnybrook Foundation, Canadian Olympic Foundation, the Cathedral District Campaign in support of St Michael's Cathedral and St. Michael's Choir School, the University of Ottawa's reIMAGINE Campaign and the University of Notre Dame's Business Advisory Council in South Bend, Indiana.

Perry is well known for his entrepreneurial spirit and drive, which he applies to both business and his volunteerism. For many years, he has been actively involved in the university's community as a Western alum and is a prior recipient of both The Albert Citation and the Purple and White Award from Western University.

In 2017, Perry received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Laurentian University at its Spring Convocation ceremonies in Sudbury, Canada.

Wildeboer Dellelce and the WD Group of Companies congratulate Perry on this distinguished accomplishment.

