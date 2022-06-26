Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 26.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19SEQ ISIN: CH0389606085 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
24.06.22
17:00 Uhr
93,77 Euro
-0,12
-0,13 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BUEHLER HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUEHLER HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,0094,5024.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUEHLER HOLDING
BUEHLER HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUEHLER HOLDING AG93,77-0,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.