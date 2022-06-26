DJ Bühler Management AG: Invitation to Bühler Networking Days' media briefings online

The future of food, sustainability, climate change, and mobility transformation Invitation to Bühler Networking Days' media briefings online Dear media representatives, We are pleased to invite you to virtually join Bühler Networking Days' media briefings. The media briefings will take place on June 27-28 in parallel to the official agenda of Bühler Networking Days and will cover topics such balancing food supply and nature, investing in the future of food, actions to reduce CO2e emissions. Check the exclusive program here and register for the conferences. During Bühler Networking Days, over 1,000 industry decision makers, along with researchers and start-ups from the food, feed, and mobility sectors, are coming together in Uzwil, Switzerland, to get inspired and share ground-breaking solutions to accelerate transformation to a sustainable future. The two-day event will see speakers from different industries engage in panel discussions and delivery keynote speeches to identify ways to accelerate the transformation towards a sustainable future. As a member of the press, you can join six media briefings online. Check the list and choose to join all or one, as per your preference. Monday, Juni 27, 2022: 13:00 - 13:40 CET Balancing food supply and nature 16:00 - 16:30 CET Taking actions on CO2e reduction 16:40 - 17:20 CET Feeding the world sustainably Tuesday, Juni 28, 2022: 10:45 - 11:30 CET Cultured meat - The next steps in this co-innovation journey 11:45 - 12:30 CET Investing in the future of food 16:50 - 17:20 CET Leveraging sustainability within Bühler's asset base with traditional and digital services Register here for the media briefings Media contacts: Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate Communications Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Phone: +41 71 955 33 99 Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57 E-mail: burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com Dalen Jacomino Panto, Media Relations Manager Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Phone: +41 71 955 37 57 Mobile: +41 79 900 53 88 E-mail: dalen.jacomino_panto@buhlergroup.com Katja Hartmann, Media Relations Manager Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Phone: +41 71 955 12 35 Mobile +41 79 483 68 07 E-mail: katja.hartmann@buhlergroup.com Trade media contact: Tracey Ibbotson, PR Executive Bühler UK Limited, London, England Phone: +44 (0) 1992 537 421 E-mail: tracey.ibbotson@buhlergroup.com About Bühler Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to have solutions ready to multiply by 2025 at the latest that will reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in its customers' value chains. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines - all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient. Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2021, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 103 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 24 countries. www.buhlergroup.com

