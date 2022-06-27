Admission to trading of Cleveron Mobility AS shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-27 14:53 CEST -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on June 3rd, 2022, Cleveron Mobility AS shares with nominal value of 0.1EUR (Cleveron Mobility share, ISIN code: EE3100096884) will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: 1.1. Regarding the existing 26,795,000 shares: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. 1.2. Regarding additionally issued 2,780,771 shares: -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions in clause 1.1. are met as of June 27th, 2022. Proceeding from the above 26,795,000 Cleveron Mobility AS shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Cleveron Mobility AS Issuer's short name CLEV ISIN code EE3100096884 Nominal value of one security 0.1 Number of securities 26,795,000 Orderbook short name CLEV Orderbook ID 260651 ICB classification 50206060 - Transportation Services List First North Tallinn The Certified Adviser of Cleveron Mobility AS is Law Firm.Eversheds Sutherland Ots&Co. First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market. Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.