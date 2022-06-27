Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Sommer-Jackpot? Spannendster Launch des Jahres: Reale Chance auf einen Kursvervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2022 | 15:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of Cleveron Mobility AS shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-27 14:53 CEST --


According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on June 3rd, 2022, Cleveron Mobility AS shares with nominal value of
0.1EUR (Cleveron Mobility share, ISIN code: EE3100096884) will be admitted to
trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following
conditions are met: 

  1.1. Regarding the existing 26,795,000 shares:

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


  1.2. Regarding additionally issued 2,780,771 shares:

 -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
   offer has been successful;

 -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions in clause 1.1. are met as of June 27th, 2022.
Proceeding from the above 26,795,000 Cleveron Mobility AS shares will be
admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of
Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Cleveron Mobility AS       
Issuer's short name      CLEV               
ISIN code           EE3100096884           
Nominal value of one security 0.1                
Number of securities      26,795,000            
Orderbook short name      CLEV               
Orderbook ID          260651              
ICB classification       50206060 - Transportation Services
List              First North Tallinn        

The Certified Adviser of Cleveron Mobility AS is Law Firm.Eversheds Sutherland
Ots&Co. 



First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the
regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market.
Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to
requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with
First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent
as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an
agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for
trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.