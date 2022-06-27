DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 06th July 2022

27th June 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 06/07/ 08/07/ 2.41 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 06/07/ 08/07/ 2.41 Average UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets LU0635178014 USD U127 USD 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.99 (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022 Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets LU0635178014 USD E127 GBP 06/07/ 08/07/ 0.99 (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 06th July 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

