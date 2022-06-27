Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Sommer-Jackpot? Spannendster Launch des Jahres: Reale Chance auf einen Kursvervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.06.2022 | 18:16
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 06th July 2022

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 06th July 2022

Lyxor International Asset Management (DJEL) Lyxor International Asset Management: Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 06th July 2022 27-Jun-2022 / 16:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27th June 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 

Name              ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing  Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount (in 
                       currency     currency     Date  share class currency) 
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial   FR0007056841 EUR     DJEL GBX    06/07/ 08/07/ 2.41 
Average UCITS ETF - Dist                 LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial   FR0007056841 EUR     DJEU USD    06/07/ 08/07/ 2.41 
Average UCITS ETF - Dist                 LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets   LU0635178014 USD     U127 USD    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.99 
(LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist                  LN       2022  2022 
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets   LU0635178014 USD     E127 GBP    06/07/ 08/07/ 0.99 
(LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist                  LN       2022  2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 06th July 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     , FR0007052782, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, 
        FR0010315770, FR0010524777, FR0010524777, FR0010527275, FR0010527275, FR0011669845, 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     DJEL 
Sequence No.: 170921 
EQS News ID:  1384697 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384697&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.