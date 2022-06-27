Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of June 20, 2022, to June 24, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer (LEI code) Day of the transaction Identity Code of the Security Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (in €) Market Identity Code Technip Energies 724500FLOD 6/20/2022 NL0014559478 35000 12,027003 XPAR I49NSCIP70 Technip Energies 724500FLOD 6/21/2022 NL0014559478 30000 12,594705 XPAR I49NSCIP70 Technip Energies 724500FLOD 6/22/2022 NL0014559478 30000 12,364941 XPAR I49NSCIP70 Technip Energies 724500FLOD 6/23/2022 NL0014559478 40000 12,008950 XPAR I49NSCIP70 Technip Energies 724500FLOD 6/24/2022 NL0014559478 40000 12,036060 XPAR I49NSCIP70 TOTAL 175 000 12,180199

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

Technip Energies N.V., is a company with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

(Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 76122654),

and principal place of business at 2126 boulevard de la Défense, CS 10266, 92741 Nanterre Cedex, France

(RCS Nanterre 879 464 584)

