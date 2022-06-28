Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, announces commercial production of hydrocarbon products and announces pre-roll orders and pre-roll sales in multiple Canadian provinces.

Hydrocarbon Concentrates

Radient's hydrocarbon initiative has successfully achieved commercial production. Radient is now delivering some of the highest quality and highest purity cannabis 2.0 products available in Canada, including distillates and isolates of products including THCa Crystalline, Delta 8 THC, CBG, CBN and hydrocarbon products such as High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts (HCFSE), High Terpene Full Spectrum Extracts (HTFSE), Crumble, Shatter, Live Resin, Budder, Terp Diamonds and more.

The Company has an exclusive licensing and extraction agreement with HighGrade Supply ("HighGrade") for a custom hydrocarbon system designed for high throughput and purity. The HighGrade platform can process up to 1,100 kgs of biomass daily between hydrocarbons and other solvents, with the potential for growth expansion.

Cannabis Pre-Roll Production

Radient has sold cannabis pre-roll units in several Canadian provinces and received pre-roll product sales orders from additional Canadian provinces. Orders that have been received from repeating customers are indicative of consistent sales growth of this high-quality product.

Radient's cannabis pre-roll is a cigarette-style cylinder format containing craft grown, terpene rich, high THC, non-irradiated cannabis. The pre-roll units are packaged in a high-quality 10-unit humidity protected box and are coveted by discerning cannabis users.

Radient partnered with All Good for the design and supply a modular-designed assembly and packaging facility for cannabis pre-roll products. The facility is now fully operational in Radient's existing Edmonton II licenced plant. The facility is designed to scale production capacity of up to 10 million cannabis pre-roll units (1 million packages) per month once full-scale modular build out is reached.

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products. Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Radient is focused on innovation with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the cannabis and wellness space. RadientInc.com

