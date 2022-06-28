Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list LOOT on June 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LOOT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 29, 2022.





Building a one-stop shop to gear up for the metaverse, Lootex provides platforms and services including marketplace, game launchpad, forge, co-marketing campaign, and more. Its native token LOOT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Lootex

Lootex is a player-centric, cross-chain NFT trading platform that shares the latest blockchain game info. It is devoted to building a gamer-centric game asset marketplace where anyone can easily browse and trade game assets across multiple blockchains.

There are a variety of platforms provided by Lootex, including marketplace, a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) auction house that creates a bridge between players to exchange and sell NFTs; and game launchpad, a place that offers project to introduce its game to a wider audience. In addition, Lootex also provides services such as forge and a co-marketing campaign.

The Lootex team was founded by David Tseng and Justine Lu, both of whom have extensive experience in game development and blockchain technology. The core team of Lootex consists of game industry veterans. Supported by a team of 22, Lootex is passionate about the products it creates and ensures that each and every feature and update it releases is the best it can be.

With a mission of making people's virtual assets real by helping digital creators to protect their works and providing a trading platform powered by blockchain, Lootex frees the full value of digital creation, turning them into a potential real world asset.

About LOOT Token

LOOT is the native platform token of Lootex. LOOT token holders will be able to participate in the decision-making process after they staked. The staked tokens will represent voting rights in the DAO.

Based on ERC-20, It has a total supply of 100 million (100,000,000) tokens, of which 6% is provided for seed investors, 10% is provided for private investors, 8% is provided for strategic investors, 0.5% is provided for public sale, 10.6% is allocated for treasury, 14% is provided for ecosystem partnership and community, 30% is distributed for staking and farming rewards, and the rest 20.9% is allocated to the team and advisors.

The LOOT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 29, 2022, investors who are interested in Lootex investment can easily buy and sell LOOT on LBank Exchange by then.

