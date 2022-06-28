Bio-FlexGen, an EU research project, seeks to develop a combined heat and power plant (CHP) system with hourly, daily and seasonal flexibility via hydrogen production from biomass.Bio-FlexGen is testing a four-mode plant that produces heat, electricity, hydrogen and biogenic CO2. The team of 14 partners and five EU countries is working to integrate a new heat and power plant (CHP) primary fueled by forestry residues, with the addition of a hydrogen production-storage-consumption system. The European consortium aims to launch the first plant's commercial operation in 2030. It is exploring two ...

