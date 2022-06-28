BATS Wireless Announces Hiring of John Cole as Executive Vice President of Business Development

INDIANAPOLIS, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BATS Wireless (BATS) today announced the hiring of John Cole as Executive Vice President of Business Development, bringing more than 37 years of microwave industry experience to the company.

Cole has succeeded in a diverse range of roles in his career, initially working as a microwave/RF engineer on active and passive radar components in the military radar sector before moving to the commercial telecoms sector, where he became an antenna designer and co-founder of successful and durable business units in both terrestrial (mobile) and satellite communications sectors. During this time, he participated as a technical expert in the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI).

After around 20 years in design engineering and product management, more than half of which was with Andrew Corporation, Cole became Managing Director of an ex-Philips transceiver electronics business before then becoming Group Product Director for an Andrew Corp. group of businesses in the VSAT, HF and Earth Station segments.

In 2007, Cole's career moved to CommScope as Director then Vice President of product line management. He and his team managed one of the larger and more successful antenna businesses in the world.

Later, Cole left CommScope and became CTO of Radio Frequency Systems (RFS).

John Cole holds several patents relating to antenna design, a microwave electronics/engineering diploma and a BSc (Hons) degree in digital radio communications technology.

In his role at BATS, Cole will focus on helping customers solve antenna-related challenges where at least one end of the radio communications link is moving. Examples of this would be twisting or swaying towers due to wind or thermal heating, or shore-to-ship high-bandwidth communications.

"We are delighted to welcome John onto the executive team," says Bob Peterson, CEO of BATS Wireless. "He will certainly round off an already excellent team and bring us insight from his wide areas of expertise."

About BATS Wireless

Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems (BATS Wireless) antenna systems provide connect and track technology, allowing for the dynamic connection and continual movement of stabilized, high-throughput, point-to-point (PTP) wireless communications. BATS enables organizations to rapidly deploy self-healing, fixed or mobile LTE, WIFI, 5G or Microwave networks over long distances without skilled technical resources.

Every day, whether on the battlefield, oil field or airfield, BATS's technology is proven in some of the harshest environments on earth, providing organizations access to their critical communications. To learn more, visit http://www.batswireless.com.

