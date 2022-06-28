Convergint's 175 global offices closed on June 10th, allowing employees to focus on charitable initiatives

Colleagues at global security systems integrator and socially-minded Convergint set aside their daily tasks to donate time and resources to their communities as part of the 21st annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day. The overall effort will result in a donation of more than $2.5M in labor and equipment from Convergint colleagues, partners, and families around the world.

Convergint's efforts in Dublin with ARC Cancer Support Centre, WRI Wildlife Hospital, Drogheda Women's Refuge, and The Little Way Cancer Support Centre included general housekeeping, maintenance, and systems installations and upgrades. Over 60 colleagues participated in these projects, joining more than 7,700 Convergint colleagues around the world who had the opportunity to participate in charitable initiatives on June 10th.

"Giving back to our local community is what makes Convergint's culture so special," said Adrian Hill, General Manager, Convergint Ireland. "We have colleagues who have a close connection to the cancer support centres, whether they attended during their own treatment, or have a family member who was a part of the center. We're also incredibly grateful for the opportunity to give back to the WRI Wildlife Hospital and Drogheda Women's Refuge, and to join our global colleagues in charitable initiatives taking place all over the world."

Convergint Social Responsibility Day was launched in 2002 to commemorate the founding of the firm and support the local communities where colleagues live and work. This year, 7,700 colleagues in over 175 locations across the globe had the opportunity to donate their time, expertise, and resources. From volunteering at youth centers and food banks to supporting beautification projects at community parks, to installing advanced security technology in schools-Convergint colleagues around the world are encouraged to identify and give back to the charities and organisations about which they are passionate. As a result, Convergint supported more than 110 organisations globally this year.

