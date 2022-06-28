Your chance to secure a seat on the Estrella Poker Tour

Barcelona. One of Europe's finest cities. Famous for its cuisine, its culture, its coastline. And you can be there to experience all that and the Estrella Poker Tour Main Event… courtesy of Everygame Poker.

After a two-year absence, the ETP Barcelona returns to action this August, and Everygame have a $3,500 prize package to give away to one lucky player this weekend. This pristine package includes flights, a hotel stay, extra expenses AND buy-in to the Main Event on 14th August:

$1,100 buy-in to the Main Event

$500 to help with travel expenses

Six-night stay for two in a premium hotel

Exclusive Everygame poker gear

For a place on the plane, you'll need to come out on top of Everygame's ESPT Barcelona Final on 3rd July. Satellite Events to qualify are well under way, taking place all week, or you can buy-in on the night for $150+$14. This once-in-a-lifetime package must be won this Sunday. So good luck!

On the subject of HUGE prizes, there's another $10,000 up for grabs this Sunday and every Sunday with the weekly Sunday Myriad. There's no bigger tournament on the Everygame schedule, with the same cool cashpot up for grabs every seven days.

Three poker formats alternate weekly, with the classic Deepstack, Progressive Bounty and the Big Bounty keeping everyone entertained. With the bounty formats, you can clinch extra cash for every opponent you eliminate. Get your hunt on!

The Sunday Myriad main event takes place at 2:15pm EST every Sunday with a $115+$10 buy-in, although you could secure your seat by competing in Satellite Tournaments throughout the week. See out your Sundays in style.

Oh, and one more thing we think you'll love. Everygame's brand new Bubble Protection feature!

Register ahead of schedule for any qualifying tournament and if you fall into the bubble just short of the cash prizes, we've got you covered. Your buy-in and entry fee will be returned right into your account. Off you pop!

