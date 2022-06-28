Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2022 | 11:17
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date2022-06-28
Loan2611
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0012569572
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,950
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield3.176 %
Lowest accepted yield3.176 %
Highest yield3.180 %
% accepted at lowest yield90.00

Auction date2022-06-28
Loan2805
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0015660139
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln2,150
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids4
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yieldn/a


