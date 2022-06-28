Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
|Auction date
|2022-06-28
|Loan
|2611
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0012569572
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,950
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|3.176 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|3.176 %
|Highest yield
|3.180 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|90.00
|Auction date
|2022-06-28
|Loan
|2805
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015660139
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,150
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
