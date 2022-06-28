Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
28.06.2022 | 12:05
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice Of Second Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com (mailto:info@fqml.com)


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
