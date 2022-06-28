90% of global procurement leaders say they will transform operating models to build resilience and agility in the face of the unpredictable global economic outlook and fast-changing world of work

A new survey released today reveals that 90% of global procurement leaders are urgently transforming their operating models and processes to better meet the challenges of today's volatile, uncertain business world. Conducted by digital procurement consultancy ProcureTech and Globality, the technology company behind the leading AI-powered Platform for sourcing services, the survey gathered insights from more than 170 leaders around the world across all business sectors and company sizes.

The findings highlight that digital transformation will be a top priority for the next three years as global organizations adopt innovative, new technologies that enable them to pivot quickly and react to rising costs from both inflation and supply chain disruptions.

The survey also reveals that the new-look procurement model will be characterized by digital operating processes that reduce costs, inject agility and resilience, increase business value, and enable companies to do more with less as they actively seek ways to reduce costs, gain efficiencies, and improve their bottom line.

Key findings from the survey include:

90% of companies expect a relative or significant change in their procurement operating model over the next three years to build more agility and resilience.

87% are prioritizing building digital and data teams to gain predictive insights, deploy new technologies, and react more quickly to future disruption and economic change.

81% of procurement leaders believe there still needs to be more support from within their businesses to enable this crucial digital transformation.

50% of organizations aim to move to a business procurement-centric organization, acting as advisors and business partners rather than executing routine processes.

The economic impact of the global pandemic, inflation, and the war in Ukraine has accelerated procurement's transformation from a transactional function to a key enabler of business growth with multiple new objectives of agility, transparency, resilience, collaboration, and social impact.

"Procurement has a unique opportunity to lead company performance during these unpredictable times, building vital agility and resilience into supply chains and value chains," said Globality Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hausmann. "Utilizing innovative digital technology means enterprises no longer have to rely on suppliers in a single location or even a single country, minimizing operational and geopolitical risks while also generating immediate cost savings."

The survey shows that global procurement leaders understand the crucial role they can play in futureproofing their organizations and positioning them to be able to react more quickly and effectively to meet future unexpected geopolitical disruptions.

"Procurement leaders are looking further ahead," said Lance Younger, CEO of ProcureTech. "They are creating ecosystems of solutions, anticipating the adoption of new technologies, driving digital-first delivery across the supply chain, and embedding agility in preparation for future changes."

Click here to download the full report: The Digital Future of Procurement Operating Models Work

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered Platform and Marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs, and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding six years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit www.globality.com

About ProcureTech

ProcureTech is on a mission to build the digital future of procurement. Digital is our means of effecting positive change in the world at speed and scale. Collective intelligence from the procurement ecosystem of entrepreneurs, engineers, and architects creates a common, shared cause and momentum.

ProcureTech collaborates with pioneers to create enterprise solutions that amplify procurement performance, accelerating impact for all. For more information, visit www.procuretech.co

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005596/en/

Contacts:

United States

Kate Nesbitt

kate@helloalloy.com

UK Europe

James Gullis

james.gullis@missive.co.uk