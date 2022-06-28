Opt-in dynamic pricing of electricity, which could help to balance renewables generation while lowering electric bills for participants and non-participants, is now on deck for a decision in California.From pv magazine USA Energy division staff of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) have proposed that the commission should launch a rulemaking proceeding on opt-in dynamic pricing of electricity. For customers that have equipment that can automatically respond to price signals, opt-in dynamic pricing would shift some electricity consumption to times when prices are low - for instance, ...

