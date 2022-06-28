Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Forza Petroleum Limited (TSX: FORZ) ("Forza Petroleum" or the "Corporation") today announces that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated May 17, 2022 were elected as directors of Forza Petroleum. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at Forza Petroleum's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are set out below.

Each of the following four nominees proposed by management was elected as a director by a majority of the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Brad Camp 516,402,859 97.76% 11,853,100 2.24% Peter Janele 528,236,259 100% 19,700 0% Peter Newman 528,216,908 99.99% 39,051 0.01% Sami Zouari 528,031,599 99.96% 224,360 0.04%

Percentages in the table above represent the votes for or withheld, as applicable, cast by proxy, as a percentage of all votes cast at the meeting for the election of directors by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Forza Petroleum Limited is an international oil exploration, development and production company. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "FORZ". Forza Petroleum has a 65% working interest in and operates the Hawler license area in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which has yielded oil discoveries in four areas, three of which are contributing to production while appraisal and development activity continues. Further information about Forza Petroleum is available at www.forzapetroleum.com or under Forza Petroleum's profile at www.sedar.com.

For additional information about Forza Petroleum, please contact:

Kevin McPhee

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: +41 (0) 58 702 93 00

E-mail: info@forzapetroleum.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129312