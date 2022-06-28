Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Speak at Upcoming Battery Technology Conferences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL; OTCQB:EFLVF), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will be speaking at the upcoming Battery Cells & Systems Expo in Birmingham, UK on June 29-30th and the PlugVolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI (USA) on July 12-14th.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying the safest and longest-lasting lithium-ion batteries. Electrovaya, a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

Jason Roy

Director, Investor Relations & Communication

Electrovaya Inc.

