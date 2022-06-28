Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: 631863 ISIN: CA28617B1013 Ticker-Symbol: 4EV 
Tradegate
28.06.22
15:40 Uhr
0,473 Euro
+0,025
+5,67 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4600,49219:10
0,4660,48718:51
ACCESSWIRE
28.06.2022 | 18:44
84 Leser
Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Speak at Upcoming Battery Technology Conferences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL; OTCQB:EFLVF), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will be speaking at the upcoming Battery Cells & Systems Expo in Birmingham, UK on June 29-30th and the PlugVolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI (USA) on July 12-14th.

electrovaya

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying the safest and longest-lasting lithium-ion batteries. Electrovaya, a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact:
Jason Roy
Director, Investor Relations & Communication
Electrovaya Inc. / 905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com / www.electrovaya.com

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706794/Electrovaya-to-Speak-at-Upcoming-Battery-Technology-Conferences

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
