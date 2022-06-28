Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 juin/June 2022) - Trillion Energy International Inc. Warrants have been approved for listing.

Each whole Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Common Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.50.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

Les bons de souscription de Trillion Energy International Inc. ont été approuvés pour cotation.

Chaque bon de souscription entier permettra à chaque porteur de bons de souscription, lors de l'exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action ordinaire sur paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,50 $.

Voir l'acte de souscription pour plus de détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Trillion Energy International Inc. 29JUNE2025 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 29 juin/June 2022 Symbol/Symbole: TCF.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 32 258 000 CUSIP: 89624B 11 2 ISIN: CA 89624B 11 2 3 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: CAD $0.50/0,50$ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: Le 29 juin/June 2025 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

