

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 3.6 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - coming in at 12.388 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 3.3 percent following the upwardly revised 3.1 percent increase in April (originally 3.0 percent).



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent, slowing from 1.0 percent in the previous month.



Wholesale sales were up 0.3 percent on month and 10.6 percent on year at 32.854 trillion yen, while commercial sales gained 0.6 percent on month and 8.6 percent on year at 45.242 trillion yen.







