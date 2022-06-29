- (PLX AI) - Hornbach Holding expecting adjusted EBIT level to decline around a low double digit percentage range.
- • Hornbach Holding still expects a slight sales growth for the year
- • Demand for construction and DIY products remains strong and in terms of sales, Q1 2022/23 has been a record quarter for the company, CEO says
- • We are convinced that the focus of consumers on their immediate surroundings and home is a longer-term trend that will continue: CEO
- • However, we do not know how ongoing inflation and geopolitical uncertainty will impact on consumer behavior in the coming months: CEO
