MEO expands Connected TV and Cloud DVR services with Velocix

Portugal's largest operator deploys Velocix's CDN and cloud-native VRM platforms

Cambridge, UK, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrier-grade video streaming and ad tech supplier Velocix has announced that its content delivery network (CDN) and recording management (VRM) software has been deployed by MEO, a consumer brand of Altice Portugal, to expand its Apple TV and Android TV based video services.



MEO, Portugal's largest pay TV provider by market share, provides internet, video, telephony, and mobile services to more than 6 million homes and businesses in the region.



In addition to boosting the capacity of its video streaming network with Velocix's field-proven CDN platform, MEO launched Velocix's new software as a service recording management platform, VRM, to transition time-shifted TV recording workflows into cloud-based technologies.



Miguel Jardim, Head of TV Services, Engineering Network at MEO said: "We needed to expand our streaming network and advance our recording architecture to keep pace with robust subscriber demand for our OTT TV services based on Apple TV and Android TV, along with mobile devices. Velocix's technology is reliable, flexible, and cloud-ready, which is critically important to us as we grow and evolve our business."



Anthony Berkeley, CEO at Velocix, said: "We are delighted to extend our successful relationship with MEO, and excited that our cloud-ready software solutions are helping to bring next-generation video services to consumers across Portugal."



Velocix continues to enhance its product suite with new cloud-capable features and advanced software modules. The company's CDN solution is used by the world's largest and most successful pay TV providers to power live, on-demand, and time-shifted video services. The new multi-tenant VRM platform streamlines video recording workflows and reduces cost by providing a cloud-hosted management framework that spans multiple middleware platforms and recording engines.

Further information about Velocix's streaming technology is available at www.velocix.com .

Caption: MEO has expanded its content delivery and CDVR platforms to power its latest Android TV and Apple TV based services

About Velocix

Velocix is the world's leading provider of content delivery, origin and storage, and stream personalisation software and we are Making Video Personal, on every connected screen. Our technology is used to engage, entertain, and inform millions of people around the globe, every single day. We help consumers connect with the content they love by building products that are more responsive to personal viewing preferences, making every video experience more rewarding. We work closely with our customers, including telecommunications, cable, and online video service providers, to help them navigate a rapidly changing video market, so they can lead the transformation, compete more effectively, and grow their businesses. Velocix is part of Lumine Group, which is an operating group of Constellation Software