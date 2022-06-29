- (PLX AI) - Mowi is a global leader set to benefit from strong prices, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from sell after a change of analyst.
- • Price target NOK 260 implies 12% upside from yesterday's close
- • With global supply of farmed Atlantic salmon set to decrease by around 1% this year, prices will remain high going forward, Carnegie said
- • Mowi stands to gain from contracts being renewed at higher price levels through the value chain, while its global presence gives diversification from biological risk: Carnegie
- • Mowi shares were up 1.2% in early trading
