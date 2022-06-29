ABP Publishing almost doubled its sales in the German market in Q1 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Other target markets showed raise according to the evolved plan. Thus, the company continues the growing trend line.

For 2022 the company management set the aim of 30% growth in general. According to the reports for Q1, it seems to be an achievable goal. For instance, the income from the German titles rose 70% compared to Q1 2021 and 20% to Q4 2021.

"We have built an effective planning system and watch rights acquisition, production, and marketing develop according to that long-term plan, says Andrey Mishenev, CEO. Such a unitary approach to the management lets us not only produce a big number of new titles but also achieve the target sales rate."

The growing trend is noticed in Italian and Turkish markets. There the company chose a different way of selecting titles and produces mostly the bestselling books by the key authors. As a result, the beginning of the year showed a raise in consumption on streaming platforms in Turkey. The users are interested in economics and business and highly estimate books by Robert Kiyosaki.

As for the stable markets such as France, ABP Publishing reports slower, but steady growth. The company counts on a diverse catalogue with a balance of international bestsellers and novelties by local authors.

"We are proud to have worked with the autobiography by Will Smith in French. The copyright holder has firm requirements for a voice-over and the quality of performance and sound, but we managed to meet all the demands, says Viktoria Salnikova, Chief Editor. Among others, I would mention the books Amazon Unbound by Brad Stone in German, The Path by Tony Robbins in Italian, and an anniversary edition of The 7 Habits by Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey in Turkish. I believe these books will inspire our listeners as they have done us, at ABP Publishing."

About ABP Publishing

ABP Publishing is a publisher of non-fiction digital-only audiobooks in different languages. The company comprises five divisions: ABP Verlag in Germany, ABP Editions in France, ABP Editore in Italy, ABP Yayinevi in Turkey, and ABP Publishing in other markets. The total publishing portfolio includes more than 700 titles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005729/en/

Contacts:

Viktoria Salnikova

editor@abp-publishing.com