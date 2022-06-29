

Managing Director of Seng Fong, Mr. Er Hock Lai



Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank, Ms. Lee Jim Leng





KUALA LUMPUR, June 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd (TIIH) is pleased to announce that the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Seng Fong Holdings Berhad is oversubscribed by 3.09 times.Seng Fong's IPO involves the issuance of 160,874,300 IPO Shares in the following manner:(A) Retail offering of 42,198,000 IPO Shares to be allocated in the following manner:- 25,948,000 IPO Shares to the Malaysian public; and- 16,250,000 IPO Shares to the eligible directors and employees of Seng Fong and its subsidiaries (Group) and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group;(B) Institutional offering of 118,676,300 IPO Shares to be allocated in the following manner:- 64,870,000 IPO Shares by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry ("MITI"); and- 53,806,300 IPO Shares by way of private placement to other institutional and selected investors.A total of 3,968 applications for 106,046,800 IPO Shares with a value of RM79,535,100 were received from the Malaysian public, which represents an overall oversubscription rate of 3.09 times. For the Bumiputera public portion, a total of 2,097 applications for 31,762,400 IPO Shares were received, which represents an oversubscription rate of 1.45 times. For the remaining Malaysian public portion, a total of 1,871 applications for 74,284,400 IPO Shares were received, which represents an oversubscription rate of 4.73 times.Meanwhile, the 16,250,000 IPO Shares available to the eligible directors and employees of the Group and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group have also been fully subscribed.Managing Director of Seng Fong, Mr. Er Hock Lai said, "We would like to thank investors for their response to our IPO as this is an indication of their confidence in the fundamentals of the business. We can now look forward to capture opportunities arising from the increasing demand from existing customers as well as from new customers as we ramp up production through the hiring of more people for a second shift and implementing ESG initiatives to make our business more sustainable."Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank, Ms. Lee Jim Leng said: "We are pleased with the reception from investors to Seng Fong's IPO reflecting their confidence in the solid fundamentals of the business and in the leadership as well as vision of the founders and promoters."Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.The notices of allotment will be posted to all successful applicants on or before 6 July 2022. The company will list on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 7 July 2022.Seng Fong Holdings Bhd: http://sengfongholdings.com/Source: Seng Fong Holdings BerhadCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.