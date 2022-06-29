The Vetri Foundation: Vetri Global is Operational in the US

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / The Vetri Foundation is happy to announce that it has successfully launched its first use case with a time-to-earn model, rewarding individuals for their time spent on their phones.

Thanks to our global partners LUCID, DYNATA, or CINT distributing surveys on our marketplace, the Vetri Foundation welcomes every month more than 25,000 Monthly Active Users with already more than 200,000 downloads of the Vetri Apps on Mobile App stores.

The Vetri Foundation aims to release its App in five new countries in the next couple of months to reach its natural level of excellence and viability in order to prepare for its migration to a data-to-earn model, where our participants will be remunerated for sharing their personal data.

"I am pleased to have successfully reached our first milestone towards data self-sovereignty. I am even more excited to be moving on to the next stage of our go-to-market strategy, one that flips digital marketing on its head. If proven right, this will not only provide the ultimate use case for self-sovereign digital identity (SSI) but will help create a much fairer digital economy", according to Yves Petitjean, The Vetri Foundation Chairman.

"I am very happy and excited to attest to the validation of our business model and ambition to create a Fair Data economy. We are now all set to thrive as a web3 leader and contribute to the critically needed mass adoption of blockchain technology", said Jonathan Llamas, The Vetri Foundation CEO.

About the Vetri Foundation

VETRI is a personal data management platform built around the principles of ownership, privacy, and fairness. It consists of a mobile app that acts as a data vault for the users, and a two-sided marketplace, allowing the monetization of anonymized data with data consumers.

VETRI is a not-for-profit legal entity which means that we have no expensive C-level executives and no Shareholders to remunerate and keep happy. Instead, we are legally obligated to keep our profits to a minimum or reinvest them into our platform for the Greater Good.

CONTACT:

Media Contact

Jonathan Llamas

llamas@vetri.global

+41798319039

SOURCE: The Vetri Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706911/Vetri-Global-is-Operational-in-the-US