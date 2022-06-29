Scandium International Mining Corp: Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 28, 2022, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approvedsetting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 28, 2022, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual generalmeeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor, the advisory vote on executive compensation and a three-year frequency on the advisory vote on executive compensation.

A total of 124,208,029 or 39.05% of the Company'sissued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

Votes for Votes withheld Motions Number Percent Number Percent William B. Harris 115,767,185 99.73 % 310,419 0.27 % James R. Rothwell 115,870,105 99.82 % 207,499 0.18 % Peter B. Evensen 115,789,185 99.75 % 288,419 0.25 % R. Christian Evensen 115,779,685 99.74 % 297,919 0.26 %

For further information, please contact:

Harry de Jonge, Controller Tel: 702-703-0178

Peter Evensen, President and CEO

Tel: 775-355-9500

Email: info@scandiummining.com

