Mittwoch, 29.06.2022
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
WKN: A12F0M ISIN: CA80600L1094 Ticker-Symbol: 0E6 
Frankfurt
29.06.22
08:00 Uhr
0,057 Euro
-0,003
-5,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2022 | 14:08
Scandium International Mining Corp: Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 28, 2022, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approvedsetting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 28, 2022, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual generalmeeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor, the advisory vote on executive compensation and a three-year frequency on the advisory vote on executive compensation.

A total of 124,208,029 or 39.05% of the Company'sissued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:

 Votes for Votes withheld
Motions
 Number Percent Number Percent
William B. Harris
 115,767,185 99.73% 310,419 0.27%
James R. Rothwell
 115,870,105 99.82% 207,499 0.18%
Peter B. Evensen
 115,789,185 99.75% 288,419 0.25%
R. Christian Evensen
 115,779,685 99.74% 297,919 0.26%

For further information, please contact:
Harry de Jonge, Controller Tel: 702-703-0178

Peter Evensen, President and CEO
Tel: 775-355-9500

Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706882/Scandium-International-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-from-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
