THE GUMMY PROJECT'S Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees to be sold at Vancouver based Stong's Markets

Stong's are Vancouver owned full-service grocery stores that have operated in Vancouver since 1931

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of June 29, 2022 it has partnered with Stong's to launch its Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees into the Canadian retail market.

"This partnership represents another great step in our ongoing sales strategy and we're extremely proud to partner with Stong's, an iconic grocery store in Vancouver," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Following our recent partnership announcements with Flair Airlines and Bard on the Beach, the upcoming launch of our ecommerce site on June 30 2022, and our distribution partnership with Dean's Dairy and Specialty Foods, consumers will soon be able to purchase our products at locations across Canada."

Stong's are Vancouver owned full-service grocery stores that have operated in the Vancouver area since 1931. Stong's has been "first to market" with numerous success stories over the years and are proud to forge early relationships with companies and their products. Stong's proudly supports its local community focusing on Children's Schools, Educational & Sports Programs as well as local Community Organizations & Festivals, through the donation of products and services for fundraising events.

"We are very happy to partner with a company like The Gummy Project. They align with a lot of the values we have at Stongs Market. This local company is doing a lot of great things with their brand. Great design, taste and happy to see that they donate a portion of their proceeds to their selected partners. Looking forward to our working relationship and feel that this product will take off in our store," said Robert Misa, Grocery Manager at Stong's Dunbar Street location.

ABOUT STONGS MARKET

Stong's is a full service retail grocery store, established in 1910 in Toronto by the Stong Brothers, Carson and Joseph. We are 100% BC owned and operated.

At Stong's Market, we offer a wide selection of products - far more than your average grocery store. We carry all major national brands as well as an extensive selection of unique, gourmet, natural and organic products. We pride ourselves on being local and in turn support local suppliers large and small. We have become the test market for many small suppliers looking to develop their product.

ABOUT THE GUMMY PROJECT

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

