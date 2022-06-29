

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Memomi, an augmented reality or AR optical tech firm, said on Wednesday that they have inked a deal to allow Walmart to buy Memomi.



Financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed in the coming weeks, have not been disclosed.



The move will permit Walmart to offer personalized, affordable access to optical care.



In addition, the acquisition enhances the online retailer's ability to deliver integrated, omnichannel healthcare, leveraging data and technology to improve engagement, health equity and outcomes.



Since 2019, Memomi has enabled digital measurements for all Walmart and Sam's Optical customers, across more than 2,800 Walmart Vision Centers and 550 Sam's Clubs, and also powers the Optical eCommerce experience on SamsClub.com.







