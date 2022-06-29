This strategic alliance combines global footprint and industry analytics to provide the payments industry with best-in-class solutions

The Strawhecker Group (TSG), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and consulting firm in the payments industry, has today formed a strategic alliance with Pan-European Fintech Payments Advisory Network (TFPA), a network of senior executives focused on payments, fintech, and banking, to expand its global reach. Headquartered on opposite sides of the Atlantic, the firms' collaboration will better meet their clients' needs.

"The payments value-chain is global and borderless, and our offering reflects that. Our alliance with TFPA expands our global footprint and provides our clients access to a group of European-based experts with invaluable experience in the fintech space," said Mike Strawhecker, President of TSG.

"The payments landscape in Europe is challenging, competitive, and fast-evolving. We look forward to working with the unparalleled expertise of TSG to assist organizations in the region to ensure they are delivering innovation and service excellence to their clients," said Roger Bracken, Founder of TFPA.

The aligned firms share a uniqueness in that their consultants are proven payments operators rather than career consultants, who have managed payments businesses across the globe. Together, the firms have 'feet on the street' experience in over 30 countries and geographies, including the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Brazil, Russia, China, the EU, Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, and Australia.

This experience, paired with TSG's proven payments analytics product set and market intelligence, combines to provide a truly best-in-class offering to the global payments community. The combined firms' credentials include:

Key leadership roles at ACI Worldwide, Capgemini, Fiserv, Mastercard Advisors, NCR, PayPal, and TSYS

A client base comprised of global card networks, the largest financial institutions, the investment community, Fortune 500 companies, and emerging fintech and software players

Significant scale-up experience at TSYS Europe, MetaBank, Netspend, Lusis, and Explor

Proprietary industry analytical platforms, helping clients benchmark performance, focus strategies, and grow revenue

For more information about The Strawhecker Group, please visit us at https://thestrawgroup.com

About The Strawhecker Group

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.

About TFPA

The Fintech Payments Advisory Network (TFPA) brings a unique blend of skills, capabilities and real world experience to assist its clients in Fintech and Payments with commercial growth and strategic advice. TFPA's clients rely on the experience its team has gained in leading some of the world key players and major industry initiatives over many years to enable them to scale up, deliver change and set the appropriate direction. Please visit www.tfpnet.com

