Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) (FRA:SE9)

The following resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) ("Smart Eye" or the "Company") held today, on 29 June 2022.

Adoption of a long-term incentive programme in the form of performance-based share options

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on the adoption of a long-term incentive programme in the form of performance-based share options (Share Option Programme 2022) directed at employees within the Smart Eye group. The rationale behind the incentive programme is, among other things, to contribute to higher motivation and commitment among the employees and to strengthen the bonds between the employees and the Company. The Share Option Programme 2022 is proposed to comprise of the CEO, senior executives, key individuals and other employees, meaning that not more than approximately 188 employees within the Smart Eye group will be able to participate. Under the Share Option Programme 2022, participants are given the opportunity to receive shares free of charge, so called performance shares. The maximum number of performance shares will amount to 440,000, whereby 378,500 shares shall be allotted to participants and 61,500 shares shall be used by the Company to cover social security contributions associated with the programme. In order to enable the incentive programme, the EGM also resolved on an issue of not more than 440,000 warrants directed at the wholly-owned subsidiary JN Data i Göteborg AB, as a result of which the Company's share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 44,000.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Krantz, CEO, Smart Eye

Telephone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se.

Anders Lyrheden, CFO Smart Eye

Telephone: +46 70-320 96 95

Email: anders.lyrheden@smarteye.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 3 pm CEST on 29 June 2022.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.

Today, our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles, leading the way towards human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our Research Instruments offer unparalleled insights into Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Assistive Technology, Media & Marketing, Psychology and many more fields. Our subsidiary Affectiva is pioneering Emotion AI, connecting machine logic with human empathy to gain a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products and services, in automotive, media & entertainment, market research and beyond. Our subsidiary iMotions provides the world's leading biosensor software platform, that synchronizes data streams in real time from multiple sensors.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: http://www.corp.smarteye.se/en/.

Attachments

Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706932/Bulletin-from-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-in-Smart-Eye-Aktiebolag-publ