----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GogolCoin Unveils Its Cryptocurrency Exchange - GOLEX - the Premier & Most Secure Exchange in MENA Region Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Recognized as a pioneering platform for buying, trading, and selling cryptocurrency in MENA Region, GOLEX stands out as the ideal exchange in a decentralized future. Building upon its growing platform in the Web3 space, GogolCoin is pushing the boundaries of cryptocurrency in the MENA region by opening one of the best and most secure trading platforms for digital currency. The GOLEX platform is expected to host a large number of transactions using a unique approach by providing easy access to all cryptocurrencies in the market with the largest pool of pairs an Exchange can offer, its commitment to security and the latest in technological innovation and design. In pioneering this platform alongside the complimentary Token ecosystem GogolCoin, the team is looking forward to the synergistic effect it will have on the wider project and popularity of Go golcoin as a whole.

A Solid community and an innovative vision are key to success, proof of it being that while most of the projects have been falling due to the new markets conditions, Gogolcoin has been trading at an average of 1USDUSD and seeing a vast increase in HOLDERS and new community members attracted by the new Roadmap of the project and high APY offered in their Staking pools. impressively, GogolCoin has developed a gateway whereby the physical and digital are merged via various platforms, including; Metagol - a metaverse gaming platform, and MetaConnect - A decentralized way to communicate using a 3D/Metaverse Platform while earning, creating the first-ever Meet to earn in Web 3.0.

GogolCoin will also serve the purpose of an ecosystem token by presenting several attractive utilities as discounts in the exchange trading fees, access to exclusive Initial exchange offerings, Fan Tokens, and NFTs down the roadmap, following the steps of other successful Exchanges as Binance with BNB Token and OKX among others,

To learn more about GogolCoin and the GOLEX MENA exchange, visit www.gogolcoin.io and www.golex.io.

About GogolCoin

The GogolCoin team is comprised of Web3 disrupters with expertise spanning from serial entrepreneurship to blockchain, marketing, engineering prowess, and beyond. Starting with Golex, a MENA-focused secure cryptocurrency exchange, GoglCoin will continue taking on a global scope, attracting crypto aficionados and newcomers alike. It is the GogolCoin goal to connect realities and to impact lives with digital currencies, from forward-thinking cryptocurrencies to a modern decentralized exchange and growing ecosystem. Contact Details

